Highway 522 at Grundy Lake Provincial Park reopened

Update:

According to a tweet by Ontario 511, the collision has been cleared and Highway 522 is reopened in both directions.

Original Story:

A collision has closed highway 522 at Grundy Lake Provincial Park Road near Key River just before 12:30 p.m.

According to a tweet by Ontario 511, all lanes are closed.

Few details are known at this time.

There are no detours listed at this time.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.