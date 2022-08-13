iHeartRadio

Highway 522 reopened in both directions

Road closed sign. (CTV Northern Ontario file)

Update:

According to a tweet by Ontario 511, the collision has been cleared and Highway 522 is reopened in both directions.

Cleared: Collision on #HWY522 Both Directions between EAST RD-NORTH RD-WILSON & HARDY TWPS and HWY 69-MOWAT TWP. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys

— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) August 13, 2022

Original Story: 

Highway 522 is closed from Port Loring to Key River due to a collision shortly before 1 p.m.

According to a tweet by Ontario 511, all lanes are closed at North Road in the Wilson and Hardy Township.

 

Collision on #HWY522 Both Directions between EAST RD-NORTH RD-WILSON & HARDY TWPS and HWY 69-MOWAT TWP. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/OeMCDZqM0k

— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) August 13, 2022

Few details are known at this time.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.

