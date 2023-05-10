Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds

When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.

In a pair of posts on the First Nation's Facebook page, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief and Council said after talking with the province, the speed is being reduced to 50 kilometres an hour.

One of the posts Wednesday afternoon said 50 km/hr signs have already been installed along the road.

"Our community safety will be at the forefront of the redevelopment of Highway 59 as we move forward," the post said.

It was also noted that traffic lights will be installed at the Bison Drive East and Anishinaabe Way intersection by the end of summer.

Calls to improve highway safety came after a man was struck while walking on the right-hand shoulder of the highway on April 20 in the Scanterbury, Man. community.

RCMP said the driver didn't stay at the scene.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs along with Brokenhead Chief and Council said there are businesses, homes and schools along the route and people were able to pass at 80 km/hr, adding many usually go faster.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province for comment.

More details will be added when they become available.

- With files from CTV News' Katherine Dow and Kimberly Rio Wertman