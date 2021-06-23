Highway 6 closed near Puslinch after transport truck collides with house

Provincial police have closed Highway 6 near Puslinch after a transport truck drove into a ditch and collided with a home.

In a tweet, the OPP said the call came in around 9 a.m. The truck was travelling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes, sideswiped another vehicle, went through some trees and collided with the home.

Police say the man driving the transport truck was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, and they believe he may have experienced a medical episode.

Transport truck into a house. #Hwy6 closed between Maddaugh Rd and Campbellville Rd for collision investigation. Driver of SB truck at hospital in life threatening condition. No injuries to the driver of NB vehicle that was struck. Possibly medical event, detours in place. pic.twitter.com/G1EsdUdm3t

The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

Highway 6 remains closed in both directions as of 11 a.m. while police investigate the crash.

Officials said they are also trying to contact the owner of the property where the crash occurred.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.