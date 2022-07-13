Highway 6 north of Regina detoured due to collision: RCMP

RCMP are currently on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on Highway 6 north of Regina. The collision has resulted in a detour, according to a news release.

Officers from the Lumsden and Southey RCMP detachments responded to a serious, two vehicle collision approximately 13 kilometres north of Regina.

As a result of the collision, Highway 6 is blocked in both directions, according to RCMP.

Highway 6 is completely closed north of Regina due to a crash. Detour is in effect, follow the signs and take it slow if you’re headed this way. #yqr @ctvregina @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/9bfUzfe82X

Authorities are detouring traffic onto the Foxleigh grid, approximately two miles north, and then back onto Highway 6.

Motorists should expect delays and RCMP do not currently have a re-opening estimate for the highway.

RCMP asks for all motorists to “please slow down as emergency responders are currently on scene.”