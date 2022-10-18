Highway 6 reopens near Mount Forest after collision

Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been reopened after a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed the road in both directions on Tuesday night for over two hours.

The road closure extended from where Grey Road 9 meets Concession Road 12 and where Grey Road 9 meets Southgate Road 12.

The Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service said Ornge Air Ambulance was unable to attend the crash due to the weather.

CLEARED: #Hwy6 north of #MountForest between Grey Rd 9/Concession 12 and Grey Rd 9/Southgate Rd 12: the highway has fully REOPENED. ^nk