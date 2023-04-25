Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River, Parry Sound

Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River and Parry Sound shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after flooding forced a closure overnight.

Flooding on #HWY69 Both Directions at Hwy 522, Cranberry. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/jn93UVnDnA

Another northern Ontario road is closed north of Sudbury following a serious crash. Highway 144 is closed between the Watershed and Highway 101 in Timmins.