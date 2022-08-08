Highway 69-400 reopened following crash
The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened in both directions between Ba Sa Gim Road on Highway 69 in Shawanaga First Nation and the intersection of Highway 400 and 559 in Nobel on Monday following a crash, police say.
It happened in the northbound lane at exit 241 where Highway 400 meets Highway 559, north of Parry Sound, the Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet around 3:30 a.m.
Const. Melissa Thomas, of the Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, told CTV News in a phone interview around 8:30 a.m., the highway was expected to be "closed for quite some time" while investigators processed the scene.
Ontario 511 tweeted the road was reopened around 11:35 a.m.
Few details are being released, it is still unclear how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries or charges pending.
Get local news delivered to your device, download the free CTV News app
Motorists were rerouted through Shebeshekong Road, OPP said in a tweet.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.