iHeartRadio

Highway 69 closed between Highway 124 and Highway 522

(File photo) OPP

Highway 69 is closed in both directions near Killarney due to a collision Monday evening.

OPP Communications Northeast Region posted the closure just after 9 o’clock on its Twitter page.

Officials say that all lanes are closed between Highway 124 and Highway 522.

No other details or detours have been made available.

12