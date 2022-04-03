Highway 69 reopened near Britt

Highway 69 has reopened in both directions from Still River to Parry Sound following a collision Sunday evening.

Ontario 511 said it happened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The highway was closed between Highway 522, Cranberry and Highway 124 E Parry Sound according to the Ontario 511 website.

Ontario Provincial Police said one person was killed and three others sent to hospital with injuries as a result of the two-vehicle crash.