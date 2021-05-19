Highway 69 closed north of Parry Sound due to crash

An overnight crash on Highway 69 has closed the road in both directions between Highways 124 and 522 on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transportation first tweeted about the road closure at 2:15 a.m.

#Closure #PointeAuBaril #Hwy69 is closed in both directions at Hwy529 due to a collision. #ONHwys

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved, what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

The ministry said just after 8 a.m. that crews are working to remove tractor trailers from the road and the closure was due to a spill and clean up as a result of the crash.

No word from police if any charges are pending.