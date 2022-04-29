Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire

There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.

Colette Theriault told CTV News she was headed south on the highway between Still River and Britt when she saw a lot of white smoke streaming from a vehicle in the far northbound lane.

The smoke turned to black before the vehicle ignited into flames near the area of Old Still River Road, she added.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Theriault said.

Ontario Provincial Police have not released any details other than the road was reopened around 12:40 p.m.

No word on if anyone was injured in the incident, but Theriault said she doesn't believe anyone was hurt.