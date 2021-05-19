Highway 69 reopened north of Parry Sound after crash, charges pending

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 69 near Parry Sound has reopened after a crash between two commercial vehicles on Wednesday morning.

An overnight crash on Highway 69 closed the road in both directions between Highways 124 and 522 for several hours on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transportation first tweeted about the road closure at 2:15 a.m.

#Closure #PointeAuBaril #Hwy69 is closed in both directions at Hwy529 due to a collision. #ONHwys

Const. Joe Scali told CTV News in an email it happened in the construction zone at the Naiscoot Bridge in Archipelago Township when one transport was rear ended while stopped.

One of the vehicles involved is a fuel tanker and the crash caused a leak, which Scali said has been contained. He said officials with the Ministry of Environment are on the scene as the investigation continues.

No one was injured in the incident and Scali said charges are pending.

The road was reopened around 11:30 a.m.