Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.
Police say the collision happened on Highway 7.
The highway is closed at both intersections with Post Office Road and traffic is being detoured in both directions.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.
Fire and emergency service crews are responding to the call.
More to come...
Update (4:08PM): RCMP on scene of a collision on Hwy 7 in #PortersLake. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Hwy 7 is closed at both intersections with Post Office Rd. Traffic is detoured in both directions. Avoid the area. Expect delays.— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 30, 2024
