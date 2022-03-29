Rockwood home destroyed by fire
A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire on Tuesday. According to the Guelph Eramosa Fire Department, it happened around 5 a.m., at a detached home in the area of Main Street South and Cobbelstone Place. Emergency crews were still on scene at noon. The fire started from the north side of the home, but it is so far unclear what caused it. Crews said no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The damage to the home was extensive, and the building has been torn down. The Guelph Eramosa fire chief said there were some challenges battling this blaze, as the amount of items in the house made it difficult for crews to enter the home. “We had access issues … our appliances don’t freeze up,” chief Jim Petirk said. Petirk estimates the damage is more than $500,000. Officials said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; slight drop in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
-
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's deathCondolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
-
Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, ArizonaWindsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.
-
Police ‘strongly believe’ suspect is dead after LaSalle woman’s murderPolice 'strongly believe' the suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old LaSalle mom has died after jumping from the Ambassador Bridge, according to an update Tuesday.
-
'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugeesA Chaldean church in Saskatoon is pitching in to help Ukrainians when they arrive in Sask.
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mallSaskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 deadAn investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.
-
Tay Township residents charged with theft offencesA Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.
-
University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complexThe University of Windsor has named its new sports and recreation complex the Toldo Lancer Centre.