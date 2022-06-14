Highway 7 driver caught going more than 60 km/h over speed limit
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A Kanata resident has been charged with stunt driving after they were caught going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 7.
Officers from the OPP’s Sharbot Lake detachment pulled over the 28-year-old driver in Central Frontenac township around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver was going 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, according to police.
They were charged with racing and speeding more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. Their licence was suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for two weeks.
They were also issued a summons to appear in provincial offences court in Kingston.
