Highway 7 driver caught going more than 60 km/h over speed limit

A Kanata resident has been charged with stunt driving after they were caught going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 7.

Officers from the OPP’s Sharbot Lake detachment pulled over the 28-year-old driver in Central Frontenac township around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver was going 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, according to police.

They were charged with racing and speeding more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. Their licence was suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for two weeks.

They were also issued a summons to appear in provincial offences court in Kingston.