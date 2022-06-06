Highway 75 completely reopened after flooding closures

For the first time in over a month, Highway 75 has been fully reopened.

On May 2, the province closed down the major trucking route to the U.S. due to extreme flooding in the area.

On Monday evening, the province announced the highway has been fully reopened after the closure was put in place for a ring dike.

On May 27, the south portion of the road to the U.S. border was reopened and a detour was in place for the northern section.

This means Highway 75 is now open from Winnipeg all the way down to the U.S. border.

Ralph Groening, the Reeve of the R.M. of Morris said people in the area are delighted to hear that the highway is reopened.

"It's really important for the Town of Morris, to have the traffic come through the community, it is essential for our community," said Groening.

He added, this is another small step to normalcy in southern Manitoba.

Groening said the R.M. is currently in the recovery phase after dealing with massive rainfalls, noting the hope is the area will be repaired and rehabilitated by the fall.

"We're really pleased and excited to work with the Province of Manitoba and to see that Highway 75 is now finally open and we are returned, finally, to a more normal kind of life for us."