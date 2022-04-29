Highway 75 north of Morris expected to close Friday evening due to flooding

The province said Highway 75 is expected to close Friday evening due to rising flood waters.

In a flood bulletin released Friday, the province said rising waters may force dike or highway closures in some areas.

"Provincial crews are deployed to a number of communities in the Red River Valley running pumping operations, as well as preparing for and implementing dike closures, as required," the province said in the bulletin.

The province said Highway 75 north of Morris is expected to close Friday evening, with traffic being detoured onto Provincial Road (PR) 205 at Aubigny, along PR 246 to PTH 23 at Morris and back onto PTH 75.

The province told CTV News Winnipeg earlier this week that Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure had imitated an emergent closure and were on standby to close the highway, but said staff were working to keep the highway open as long as possible.

The province reminds drivers to stay off closed roads.