Highway 8 closed at Safari Road due to collision
All the lanes of Highway 8 were closed south of Cambridge due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.
The Ministry of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.
The tweet said the closure is at Safari Road and Studimand Road.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
