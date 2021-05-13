Highway 8 closed at Safari Road due to collision

All the lanes of Highway 8 were closed south of Cambridge due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.

The tweet said the closure is at Safari Road and Studimand Road.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Update: #Closure #Hamilton #Hwy8 West at Safari Rd and East at Studimand Rd - all lanes closed due to a collision. #ONHwys