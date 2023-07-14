Highway 8 reopens after closure due to mudslide
A highway in B.C.'s Interior has reopened after a nearly 24-hour closure due to a mudslide.
Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge was shut down Thursday around 8 p.m. due to "debris on the road," according to Drive BC. It reopened on Friday around 4 p.m.
The roughly 70-kilometre stretch of road in the Nicola Valley has still not been permanently or completely repaired following catastrophic flooding in 2021.
Flooding from the Nicola River damaged the road in 32 different places and a total of seven kilometres of two-lane asphalt highway were completely washed away
The route was closed for 361 days, effectively cutting off First Nations and communities from the rest of the province and forcing many to leave their homes.
REMINDER - #BCHwy8 is closed in both directions from #MerrittBC to #SpencesBridge due to debris from a mudslide blocking the roadway. Estimated time of opening is not available. Next update at 4:00PM.
ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/Eo3a40Lr1u pic.twitter.com/9HrbSRsFoA
