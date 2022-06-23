iHeartRadio

Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen Thursday

Crews repair road damage from a sinkhole at the Hwy 85/Lancaster St. off-ramp. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

The Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon.

The ramp was shut down on Wednesday because of a sinkhole.

Repair crews were on scene Thursday morning repairing the damaged road.

The exact time of the reopening has not been confirmed.

