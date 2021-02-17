Police in Kitchener have reopened the southbound lanes of Highway 85 after closing them for an investigation.

According to a social media post, officers were in the area of Lancaster Street West and the highway on Wednesday morning.

In an email, a police spokesperson said that details were limited but that one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. It's not yet clear how the person came to be injured.

Officials had asked the public to find an alternative route while they're on scene.

Police said that more details will follow.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.