Highway 93 reopened after tanker truck fire near Alberta-B.C. boundary


Highway 93 near the Alberta-B.C. boundary was shut down for several hours due to a fire involving a tanker truck. (Supplied/Scott Brennan)

A well-travelled route through the Rocky Mountains was closed for several hours on Wednesday following a vehicle fire.

Highway officials say a tanker truck caught fire on Highway 93 10 kilometres west of the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

All traffic on the highway was shut down and drivers were detoured to Highway 1.

There's no information on any injuries.

