Highway 99 reopened for essential traffic, with weight restrictions

Days after the deadly mudslide that struck Highway 99 near Lillooet, B.C., the route has been reopened – but only for essential purposes.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced the reopening on Saturday morning, marking the second route to be re-established between the Lower Mainland and Interior since a severe storm triggered landslides, flooding and washouts last Sunday and Monday.

While two lanes of Highway 99 have been reopened, Fleming said only "smaller vehicles" are currently allowed due to road conditions on the steep and winding route.

"Because of the terrain, nothing larger than a cube truck will be allowed on the highway at this time," he said.

The government said any vehicles weighing more than 14,500 kilograms have to use Highway 3, which reopened to essential travel on Friday.

Under orders issued this week through B.C.'s province-wide state of emergency, several storm-impacted routes are limited to essential uses, including the stretch of Highway 99 from the Lillooet River Road junction to the BC Hydro Seton Lake campsite.

Drivers allowed to access restricted routes include those moving essential goods and services, as well as travellers who were stranded by the storm and trying to get home.

Officials have "strongly encouraged" drivers to delay the trip an extra day or two if they're able, given that some stretches of roads may only be open to a single alternating lane of traffic, and delays are expected.

Travel is also restricted along Highway 3 from the junction of Highway 5 in Hope to the west entrance of Princeton, and Highway 7 from the junction of Highway 9 in Agassiz to Highway 1 in Hope.

Fleming said Highway 3, which reopened days earlier than originally estimated, has "performed well" so far.

"This has been extremely helpful for goods movement," he said Saturday. "We've had roughly a couple hundred commercial vehicles that have now gone through."

Movement has been slowed, however, doubling the length of some trips that normally take five or six hours.

Fleming said work to clear Highway 1 from Chilliwack to Bridal Falls has been continuing, and that the government expects it could be reopened to limited travel by Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the death toll of Monday's mudslide on Highway 99 has increased to four. The search for a fifth person who has been missing since the slide has also been suspended until weather conditions improve.