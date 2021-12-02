Highway 99, where several died during previous B.C. storm, closed again due to mudslide

Another mudslide has been reported on the B.C. highway where several people died late last month.

The slide was reported on Highway 99 Wednesday evening, in an area between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road.

As a result, an 80-kilometre-long stretch of the highway has been closed. The closure is between Lillooet and an area about nine kilometres north of Pemberton.

An assessment is in progress, provincial officials say, but as of Thursday morning there was no estimated time of reopening.

