Highway 99, where several died during previous B.C. storm, closed again due to mudslides
Two more mudslides have been reported on the B.C. highway where several people died late last month.
The first slide was reported on Highway 99 Wednesday evening, in an area between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road.
As a result, an 80-kilometre-long stretch of the highway has been closed. The closure is between Lillooet and an area about nine kilometres north of Pemberton.
A second, larger "debris flow" happened overnight in the already-closed area, this time near Duffey Lake.
Fortunately, no drivers were affected.
In an update issued at 2 p.m., officials said the highway would remain closed Thursday, as crews prepared to clear the debris.
"Because of what is in the debris flow and how much there is, cleanup will be challenging," the Ministry of Transportation said in the update.
"Geotechnical and operational crews are evaluating the site and will begin cleanup and repairs as soon as possible."
The ministry did not provide an estimate of when Highway 99 will reopen.
