Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police gave a "piggyback ride" to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.

In a pun-filled tweet, police said officers picked the little guy up before a "ham-bulance" needed to be called.

"He couldn’t say where he came from, must have ham-nesia," the tweet said.

A passing driver spotted the pig along the highway at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, OPP Const. Dave Holmes tells CTV News Ottawa in an email.

The individual stuck around while two other officers, Provincial Constables Moore and Callighen, could attend with rope and a leash and keep it away from the busy highway.

Holmes originally said he and his family will be keeping the pig for now until a permanent owner can be found, but in an update posted to social media, police said the pig was "re-rescued" by a fellow OPP officer.

UPDATE #2 - Hamtastic news! Our little friend has been re-named “Karma”, and re-rescued by a fellow #GrenvilleOPP officer. Living the life on a big farm with some friends.

Thank you to everyone who helped with the awareness and messages! #GoodNewsDay^dh pic.twitter.com/303bt5HMcK