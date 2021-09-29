iHeartRadio

Highway closed as police investigate traffic accident

RCMP have closed Highway 2 approximately four miles north of Prince Albert because of a traffic accident.

No details have been released about how many vehicles might be involved or whether anyone was injured.

In a news release issued late Tuesday night, RCMP said it’s not known when the highway will re-open, but drivers should expect delays trying to get through the area.

Police say a detour on a service road has been setup.

