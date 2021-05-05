Highway closed near Trochu, Alta. following serious crash

A section of Highway 27 has been closed to traffic following a two-vehicle crash west of Trochu, Alta. Wednesday morning.

Const. Chantelle Kelly of the RCMP confirms emergency crews were deployed to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. following a collision involving a truck and a car on the highway near Range Road 251.

Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area. As of 10:30 a.m., eastbound traffic is being detoured to Range Road 244 while westbound traffic is rerouted at Range Road 252.

Police have not released details regarding the severity of the injuries to those involved, but refer to the crash as a 'serious collision'.

A STARS Air Ambulance was also deployed to the area.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Trochu, AB area.

The town of Trochu is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

This is a developing story that will be updated once additional details are confirmed.