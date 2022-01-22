Highway closure, snowfall warnings in effect for parts of northeast

The Ministry of Transportation is reporting the closure of Highway 17 in both directions from White River to Batchewana Bay following a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.

All lanes will remain closed at this time.

The closure comes as Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for several communities in the Sault Ste. Marie area extending north to Wawa including Agawa - Lake Superior Park, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchewana Bay, and Pukaskwa Park.

While varying conditions are to be expected, residents can expect a snowfall up to 15 to 20 cm with a significant reduction in visibilities due to blowing snow at times.

More closures are expected throughout the afternoon as a snowfall rate of 1 to 2 cm per hour is possible.



Conditions are set to taper off late afternoon into the early evening.