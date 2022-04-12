Highway closures are anticipated due to Manitoba blizzard: here's how you can be prepared

CAA Manitoba says the blizzard that is set to begin Tuesday night is expected to have an impact on travel, and wants people to be prepared.

According to Environment Canada, the blizzard is expected to drop between 30 to 50 centimetres of snow in southern Manitoba, and the storm has the potential to be the worst the region has seen in decades.

“Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty,” Environment Canada said in its blizzard warning. “By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue, and more of the same is expected on Thursday.”

Heather Mack with CAA Manitoba echoed the calls from Environment Canada to avoid travel on Wednesday.

“Environment Canada's wording is pretty strong,” she said. “And they're suggesting that we may see highways closed, in all likelihood. So, it sounds quite serious and quite likely.”

Mack said if you must travel, you should ensure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle.

“If you're in your car, you want to make sure you have a shovel, you have a snow brush and anything that you can use to make your vehicle visible,” she said.

Mack added CAA Manitoba is planning on having extra resources available in the coming days, including moving call centre workers to do roadside assistance.

However, she reiterated drivers should avoid travel.

“In case that the roads close and the highways close, we can't access your vehicle, so please pay attention to when law enforcement says that a road is closed,” she said. “If you become stranded, we have to wait until the police open the road as well.”