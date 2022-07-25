Highway closures during Papal visit to Lac Ste. Anne on Tuesday

As the Pope visits Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday afternoon, several area roads and highways will be affected by closures.

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, is in Canada as part of what he describes as a "penitential" trip to advance the journey toward reconciliation with Indigenous People for the Church's role in residential schools.

On Tuesday, after an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium, the Pope will visit the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage National Historic Site — a historic gathering place for Indigenous People and Catholics, many of whom make annual visits to the site.

The Pope is expected to arrive around 5 p.m.

Highway 16 westbound from Edmonton to Lac Ste. Anne and northbound Highway 43 to westbound Highway 633 will be closed as the Pope travels to the site.

As attendees make their way to the lake pilgrimage, restricted access to Highway 16 and 633 should be expected on all range and township roads west of Highway 43 and east of Highway 765 south of Lac Ste. Anne.

For residents in the area, one-way traffic will be in effect on Highway 633 from Highway 757 to Highway 765. According to the Lac Ste. Anne County, residents can only travel from west to east on Tuesday. All barricades and closures will end on Wednesday.

Highway 633 from Highway 765 to Range Road 40 will be closed to all traffic.

With hundreds of people expected to make the trip to attend the ceremony, motorists are being told to expect traffic delays on Highway 16 west of Edmonton to around Highway 757 and should plan alternate routes if possible.

After the event concludes, the Pope will return to Edmonton closing eastbound Highway 633 to southbound Highway 43 and eastbound Highway 16 to the city.

Highway closures will be posted on electronic message boards along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway and highways 2A, 16, 43, 611 and 633.

For further information, visit Lac Ste. Anne County's website or 511 Alberta's website.

The events at Lac Ste. Anne will be livestreamed online on CTVNews.ca from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.