Highway closures, snowy conditions continue throughout southeast Sask.

Areas of southeast Saskatchewan continue to deal with highway closures and weather warnings due to a spring storm that brought snow and high winds.

A part of Highway 1 east of Regina remains closed due to slippery conditions.

Other road closures include portions of Highways 48 and 33 southeast of Regina, and a stretch of Highway 39 northwest of Estevan.

Late on Monday night, Saskatchewan RCMP asked motorists not to travel throughout the entire southeast portion of the province, due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

In a release, police said officers responded to "at least a dozen" vehicle crashes in areas of Highway 1 east of Regina on Monday night.

Snowfall warnings are currently in effect for several communities in the southeast portion of the province near the Manitoba border, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The affected areas include Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach, Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville, Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota, Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy.

Blowing snow advisories are also in place in the other southern and southeast regions of Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina, Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte, Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton.

ECCC said wind gusts up to 60 km/h are producing poor visibility. Winds are expected to ease late in the morning Tuesday.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," ECCC said in a weather alert.

Weather warnings and highway closures are in effect as of 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Updated road conditions and closures can be found on the Highway Hotline. Weather watches and warnings can be found on the ECCC website.