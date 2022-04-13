Highway conditions deteriorate as spring blizzard slams southeast Sask.

Highway conditions are going from bad to worse in southeastern Saskatchewan as a spring blizzard slams that part of the province along with southern Manitoba.

The Trans-Canada is closed from Whitewood all the way to Winnipeg, with surronding secondary highways closed as well.

Travel is not recommended on most highways in the Estevan area with zero visibility being reported, the most current updates can be found on the Highway Hotline.

Most highways in southern Manitoba are also closed, including the Trans-Canada.

CTV Regina meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said the storm is expected to continue through Thursday with little to no relief until Friday.

10 am update for Sask -- visibility decreasing in Estevan even further this hour, snow continues and wind gusts are up at 74 km/h there. We expect storm conditions to continue through tomorrow, with some lingering activity until Friday. #SKstorm @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/fjwlSf8VAh

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oakes said wind gusts were around 74 km/h in the Estevan area.

Regina isn’t going to bear the brunt of the storm but is still expecting gusty windsover the next 48 hours and around 20 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday including for Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle and Moosomin along with surrounding rurals.