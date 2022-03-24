iHeartRadio

Highway conditions improved near Nanton, Alta. RCMP warning ended

(File Photo)

Conditions have improved on a section of Highway 533 between Highway 2 and Highway 22 north of Nanton, Alta. which left a number of semis stuck in the morning and prompted a warning from RCMP.

Traffic was once again flowing by 1 p.m., police said.

A road maintenance crew was dispatched to sand sections of the highway.

