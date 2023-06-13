iHeartRadio

Highway near Cadillac, Sask. closed as RCMP investigate serious crash


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash near Cadillac, Sask.

Due to the incident, Highway 4 southbound near Highway 722 has been closed.

Traffic is being diverted, according to a release from RCMP.

Drivers can expect delays.

Cadillac is located 292 kilometres southwest of Regina.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…

