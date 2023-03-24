Highway reopens after 'serious' crash near Langenburg, Sask.

The highway has reopened to traffic and there are no longer detours in place following a multi-motor vehicle collision near Langenburg, Sask on Highway 16.

RCMP sent out a media release at 5:45 p.m. on Friday evening with the update.

Detours near the scene were in place for some time as crews were on the scene.

Police reminded motorists to drive with caution and adhere to all direction provided by emergency crews at the scene.

RCMP said conditions were foggy in the area on Friday morning.

Langenburg, Sask. is about 223 kilometres northeast of Regina.