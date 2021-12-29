Highway reopens as train derailment cleanup continues near Craven, Sask.

Crews are on-site cleaning up the wreckage of a train that derailed on Tuesday night near Craven, Sask.

The train derailed while crossing Highway 20 just south of the village, blocking the roadway for several hours. Crews were able to clear and reopen the highway around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hwy #20 is now open to traffic as crews continue to clean up after a CP potash train derailed last night near Craven. #yqr #yqrtraffic ⁦@CanadianPacific⁩ #craven pic.twitter.com/9U3aQvMffE

CP Rail confirmed a train hauling potash was involved in the crash, in an email to CTV News.

It said there were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns. Cleanup of the site is underway by CP crews. The company is investigating the incident.

The Village of Craven asked residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work, in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

Pictures included in the post show multiple train cars piled up and damaged just off the road.

The Lumsden Fire Department said it was dispatched to the area south of Craven just before 10 p.m., in a tweet.

It said the highway was completely blocked off at the rail crossing. The road is expected to be closed for "some time."

Train derailment at Craven #SKHwy20 expected to be closed for some time. pic.twitter.com/Pa5dEV3zjn

'THE SPOOKIEST, SCARIEST THING EVER'

Maria Fuller said she was driving into Craven with her sister around 9:40 p.m. when she noticed the highway was blocked by the train. As they approached the intersection, the pileup of train cars came into view.

“Just to the right side, there was a pileup 30 to 40 metres high of train,” Fuller said, in an interview with CTV News on Tuesday night. “It was just the spookiest, scariest thing ever.”

Fuller said the roads were not too icy and the visibility was good on Tuesday night. After they realized what happened, she said her sister called 9-1-1 before they turned around to take a different route home.

“She had said that it had just been reported. We turned around and we were headed back to try to get home another route. We passed all the emergency vehicles coming,” she said.

Craven, Sask., is approximately 40 kilometres north of Regina.

More details to come…

With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone