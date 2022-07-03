iHeartRadio

Highway reopens following crash near Moose Jaw

File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)

Moose Jaw Police, fire, and EMS were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway #1 East and Caribou Street East.

The westbound lane of Highway #1 was closed for about four hours and was re-opened around 3:45 p.m., according to a release from Moose Jaw Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

