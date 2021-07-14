Highway to Tofino, Ucluelet reopened after 'rock fall hazard' closure
The only highway into and out of the Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet was closed for several hours Wednesday due to the danger of a potential rockslide.
The B.C. transportation ministry announced the closure of Highway 4 at Kennedy Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The DriveBC website said the road was closed in both directions "due to rock fall hazard” between Toquart Bay Road and the Taylor River Rest Area.
As of 5:55 p.m., the road had reopened, but the ministry advised motorists to expect delays due to "heavy congestion" caused by the more-than-three-hour closure.
Early last year, blasting at the Kennedy Lake site triggered a rockslide that cut off access to Tofino and Ucluelet for a weekend.
The area has been the site of ongoing closures as construction on the highway improvement project drags on.
The ministry announced last month that the cost of the highway improvement project had grown from its original $38.1-million budget to $53.96 million.
