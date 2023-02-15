Highways 11,17 reopen after fatal crash in northwestern Ontario

A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.

Emergency crews were called to Wolf River bridge in Dorion Township in northwestern Ontario around 10 a.m. Feb. 15, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Initial investigation indicates two sport utility vehicles (SUVs) collided. The driver of one SUV was deceased at the scene and the passenger (was) taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries," OPP said.

"The driver and passenger of the other SUV were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries."

In addition to the officers from the OPP Nipigon detachment, Anishinabek Police Service, Superior North Medical Services and the Dorion/Hurkett Volunteer Fire Departments also responded to the crash.

The highway was closed for 10 hours from Highway 587 and Pass Lake Road to Highway 628, reopening shortly after 8 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.

