Highways reopened after poor driving condition closures


The gates being closed along Highway 1. The road was closed in both directions between Winnipeg and Elie due to poor driving conditions. March 14, 2023. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)

Highway 1 and the Perimeter Highway have been reopened after they were closed Tuesday night.

The closures were originally put in place due to poor driving conditions, as high winds were causing near zero visibility.

Wednesday morning, Highway 1 East was also closed.

RCMP said just before noon Wednesday that there are no road closures in effect.

