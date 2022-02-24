Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changes

Hospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.

The 11th annual ‘Hike for Hospice’ is back at Fisherman’s Wharf Park on May 1, with a 3.5-kilometre loop along the Inner Harbor waterfront.

The event has a goal of raising $50,000, with 100 per cent of the funds staying in the community.

The fundraiser will help provide care and comfort for patients, as well as support for their families through bereavement counselling at Hospice Victoria’s Community Support Centre in Saanich.

People are encouraged to gather a team of friends and family, challenge co-workers or join as an individual and fundraise to help support end-of-life care in the community.

“Victoria Hospice depends on funding from the community to support our services, both in-patient and in the community,” says Teresa McFadyen, a hospice nurse in Victoria for 14 years.

“At any one time, there’s over 400 people in the community that have access to hospice for end-of-life care.”

McFadyen is part of a group called “Hospice Nurses with Heart and Soul” and has participated in the walk for many years. She says seeing everyone come out for the walk means a lot to her and fellow nurses.

“It’s just nice to know the support is there and that we as nurses believe so much in our work that that’s why we have a team as well.”

The event promises friendly competition for recognition and awards for the top team and individual fundraisers, and for the Workplace and Service Club Challenge.

Everyone is welcome and there is no fee to join in the walk, you can also bring along your four-legged friend for a chance to win the "Best Dressed Dog" award.

Check-in and entertainment starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

To register, start a team, join a team or just donate, visit the Victoria Hospice website.