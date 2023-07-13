Hiker dies after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial Park
A man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.
First responders were called to Cypress Provincial Park at 11:35 a.m., according to a statement from the West Vancouver Police Department. The man, who police say was in his 70s, reportedly fell roughly 200 feet into Cypress Creek Canyon while hiking with a group. His body was recovered by firefighters.
“A life was lost today. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual,” Const. Nicole Braithwaite wrote in a media release.
“Our Victim Services Team is working to assist the individuals who witnessed the incident, the family of the deceased male, as well as the members who attended.”
Police will not be releasing the man's identity, saying the family has requested privacy.
