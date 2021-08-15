Hiker from Montreal reported missing in Ottawa Valley found in good health
Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old Montreal man has been found in good health after going missing Saturday in a remote part of the Ottawa Valley.
The man had left the camp he was sharing with another person at around 11 a.m. Saturday to go for a hike in a densely wooded area north of Algonquin Park. Police were told about his disappearance at around 6 p.m. and began their search.
The OPP's emergency response team, canine team, and aviation team were called in.
Police said in an updated release Sunday afternoon that he was spotted by the OPP Aviation Unit at around 11:30 a.m. The helicopter was able to land and bring the man to safety. He was in good health and did not require medical attention.
Since he has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and image from this article.
