Hiker rescued after being stranded for hours in North Shore mountains
A hiker was rescued in the North Shore mountains early Wednesday morning after getting lost and being stranded for hours.
Rescue crews began looking on Crown Mountain for the 52-year-old Tuesday after someone on nearby Goat Mountain heard calls for help. Crews eventually spotted the hiker using night-vision goggles.
A spokesperson from North Shore Rescue told CTV News Vancouver the man was stuck in a steep area and managed to climb into a crack in a rock to protect himself from the wind. He couldn't move, however, because he was at risk of falling.
At about 1 a.m., a rescue team airlifted the hiker off the trail and he was taken to hospital with a possible shoulder injury.
The rescue team said the trail the hiker was on is well-known, but not too popular and it has quite a few cliffs.
-
Prosecutor suggests testimony of teen suspect in hit-and-run cop death unbelievableAn Alberta prosecutor has suggested a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a police officer had no reason to believe he was in danger.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanesA family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-
Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks.
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: policeMore than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse shelter beds to be transferred to Salvation Army, other providersAs Lighthouse Supported Living's downtown emergency shelter winds down, its beds will be moved to other service providers.
-
Advocates call for systemic change following recent deaths of 15 vulnerable Alberta youthThe Office of the Child and Youth Advocate of Alberta says more can and should be done to prevent young people with complex needs from being further victimized by the shortcomings of available supports.
-
Man convicted of shooting up Brampton strip mall is now on the runA man convicted of spraying bullets into a Brampton strip mall as a ploy to distract police from a smash-and-grab at a nearby jewellery store has slipped away and is now on the run, CTV News has learned.
-
LaSalle police investigate ‘concerning graffiti’ at local high schoolThere was an increased police presence at Sandwich Secondary School Wednesday due to “concerning graffiti” regarding a threat to burn down the school, police say.
-
Driver charged in 2021 fatal crash west of EdmontonA 25-year-old man from the Paul First Nation has been charged with impaired driving causing death for a crash that killed a man west of the city last fall.