Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario Trail
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, officers received a report of a 34-year-old woman who was in distress on the trail in Whiteshell Provincial Park.
Police were told the woman was hiking along when she contacted a friend to say she was not feeling well, but was going to continue on o the next campsite.
Several hours later, the woman’s friend received an SOS message from a satellite device.
Police determined the woman’s location; however, it was not accessible by vehicle.
Mounties note that no one was able to contact the woman due to a lack of cell coverage.
On 6 a.m. on Tuesday, RCMP officers were flown by helicopter to the hiker’s last known location, where she was found. The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
