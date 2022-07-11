Hiker suffers fatal 1,000-metre fall in Banff National Park
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
A man is dead after suffering a roughly kilometre-long fall from a mountain near Lake Louise.
Emergency crews responded to Mount Temple in Banff National Park late Saturday morning following reports of a fall.
RCMP officials say a member of an experienced group of hikers had lost his footing during a climb and slipped on snow and ice.
A Parks Canada helicopter crew spotted the body of the man at a location approximately a kilometre (3,300 feet) below the spot of the slip.
The identity of the deceased hiker has not been released.
