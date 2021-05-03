Hiker with injured leg rescued with long line by North Shore search crew

A hiker was rescued and safely taken to hospital after injuring their leg on a North Shore trail Sunday.

North Shore Rescue posted about the incident to Facebook Sunday evening, saying a helicopter with a long line was used to get the hiker from Cedar Tree Trail, north of Lynn Valley.

"Ground teams from NSR and (North Vancouver District) Fire Rescue responded," the search and rescue service said.

"Thank you to NVD Fire for accessing the subject and providing first aid, to Talon Helicopters for excellent flying, and to (BC Emergency Health Services) for transferring the patient to hospital."

Recent data posted by B.C. Search and rescue Association shows agencies across the province have had a busy start to 2021. According to the agency, there have been 339 call-outs in the first three months of the year, which is more than the first quarter of the past three years.

That data also shows call-outs have been steadily increasing every year in the province. In 2020, 1,830 calls were responded to in B.C. In 2019, there were 1,441 and in 2018, there were 994.

It’s been a busy couple years for all teams across the province.