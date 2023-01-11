Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
Police initiated an investigation Monday near Concession 11, asking the public to avoid the area west of Rail Trail, but no further details were provided.
On Wednesday, police confirmed hikers found a deceased individual Monday morning and notified emergency personnel.
Several units, including K-9, forensics, the chief coroner, and emergency response team members, attended the area for the investigation.
Grey Bruce OPP says the death has been deemed non-suspicious.
Provincial police issued thanks to the public for its cooperation during the closure of the area.
It has since reopened.
-
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted manA dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attack several people at random at Toronto subway stationsToronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his sonBob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murderWindsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
-
'I was ashamed': Former employee of Sask. jail says she filed complaint after being told to take off ribbon skirtA woman who used to work in an Indigenous cultural role at a Yorkton jail said she filed a complaint with the Ministry of Justice after she was told she was not allowed to wear a ribbon skirt.
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Cornwall, Ont.Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Second Street East and Baldwin Avenue in Cornwall at approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Low-altitude manoeuvre led to fatal plane crash near Didsbury, Alta., TSB saysA manoeuvre that was conducted too close to the ground is to blame for the deaths of two people in a small plane crash last summer, a report has found.
-
B.C. escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' Metchosin murderA B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the “grotesque” first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.