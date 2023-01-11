Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms

Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.

Police initiated an investigation Monday near Concession 11, asking the public to avoid the area west of Rail Trail, but no further details were provided.

On Wednesday, police confirmed hikers found a deceased individual Monday morning and notified emergency personnel.

Several units, including K-9, forensics, the chief coroner, and emergency response team members, attended the area for the investigation.

Grey Bruce OPP says the death has been deemed non-suspicious.

Provincial police issued thanks to the public for its cooperation during the closure of the area.

It has since reopened.